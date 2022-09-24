RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna Govt expresses regret over prolonged Kaduna-Abuja highway gridlock

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kaduna State Government has expressed regret over the prolonged gridlock experienced by commuters on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway over the last few days..

Kaduna Govt expresses regret over prolonged Kaduna-Abuja highway gridlock
Kaduna Govt expresses regret over prolonged Kaduna-Abuja highway gridlock

Recommended articles

Aruwan said it was regrettable that citizens plying the route over the last few days had experienced severe hardship and discomfort due to the gridlock.

Aruwan said, “The Kaduna State Government is in discussions with Julius Berger PLC, and other relevant agencies towards ensuring that obstructions were promptly cleared and the gridlock be eased for normal movement of traffic, as soon as possible.

“The government once more reiterates its deep regret over the situation, and conveys its understanding of the significant pains being endured by citizens and commuters in the protracted situation.”

The Commissioner added that citizens will be updated on situation accordingly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari rejoices with NSA, Babagana Monguno at 65

Buhari rejoices with NSA, Babagana Monguno at 65

PDP crisis: Northern coalition stages 'Ayu Must Go' protest in Kaduna

PDP crisis: Northern coalition stages 'Ayu Must Go' protest in Kaduna

Investing in Nigeria’s education sector is our priority - Chinese Ambassador

Investing in Nigeria’s education sector is our priority - Chinese Ambassador

FG picks Ethiopian Airlines as investor as Nigeria Air set to take off

FG picks Ethiopian Airlines as investor as Nigeria Air set to take off

2023: Lawan-Dare re-emerges PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara

2023: Lawan-Dare re-emerges PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara

FMC Abuja decries rate of doctors' resignation, wants more equipment

FMC Abuja decries rate of doctors' resignation, wants more equipment

Zamfara senator distributes N62m, 84 tricycles, 168 motorcycles to party executives

Zamfara senator distributes N62m, 84 tricycles, 168 motorcycles to party executives

Kaduna Govt expresses regret over prolonged Kaduna-Abuja highway gridlock

Kaduna Govt expresses regret over prolonged Kaduna-Abuja highway gridlock

2023: Sanwo-Olu tasks Nigerians on electing capable leaders

2023: Sanwo-Olu tasks Nigerians on electing capable leaders

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola and her housemaid. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Chris Ngige.

ASUU strike: We'll order vice-chancellors to reopen universities – FG