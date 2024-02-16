Kaduna Govt plans to recruit 10,000 teachers to address education deficit in public schools

The Commissioner of Education in the state, Prof. Mohammed Bello, said this at a reflection meeting on findings and lessons learned from the study on the implementation of the teacher recruitment, deployment, and retention policy in the state on Friday.

Bello, represented by the ministry’s Director of Planning, Salisu Lawal, said the ministry has an updated annual school census, which reflects schools with a shortage of teachers. The commissioner also said that the state would, in collaboration with its agencies, work together to improve the deployment and retention of teachers in conflict-affected areas.

He, however, said the ministry had earlier proffered solutions to some of the challenges identified in its public schools, which included the use of digital learning. Bello, equally said the ministry has found a long-term solution to address the issues of teachers leaving the rural areas for obvious reasons.

Speaking on insecurity in the rural areas which led to the closure of many schools, the commissioner said the ministry was supported by UNICEF to train teachers on early warning signs of insecurity.

“We have trained many teachers and students on how to behave when they perceive anything that has to do with insecurity.

“The state government is also doing its best in collaboration with the Federal Government to provide military personnel around schools in identified LGAs to improve their security for better learning,” he said.

Earlier, Joy Oballum, Senior Education Specialist with Oxford Policy Management, said the meeting was aimed at reviewing recent research on teacher recruitment, deployment, and retention policy in Kaduna state.

She stressed that the organisation’s mission was to understand the ongoing implementation of the policy that became effective in Kaduna State in 2019 regarding recruitment, deployment, and retention.

Oballum explained that under the ERIC consortium, which was funded by the UK Government, the organisation was looking at conducting credible research. It is also generating robust evidence that could support children’s learning in conflict and crisis-affected settings.

She, therefore, said, ”Regarding the Kaduna state teachers policy, the Oxford Management Policy is looking at how they could learn from the ongoing implementation.

“We want to know what has worked and what did not; what are the areas of improvement, what are the recommendations for further actions.

“Coming here today, we came to present the emerging findings from the research to the Government and its stakeholders to reflect our findings and to also generate further inputs.”

The Specialist commended the state and its stakeholders, saying, "The teacher's policy is going to be implemented though not as fast as originally planned from 2019 due to some challenges.

“We are glad it is now on track and implemented according to the policy stipulation.

"There are a few areas of challenges that are mitigated and partners are willing to review and revise to see how they can further strengthen the ongoing implementation,” Oballum added.

Also, Malam Shehu Usman, a Permanent Member II, Kaduna State Teachers Service Board (TSB), said the research on the teachers policy by Oxford Policy Management was critical in addressing challenges and realignment in the policy for the betterment of education in the state.

He added that the TSB has started implementing some of the policies, where it recently recruited 7,600 teachers who are currently teaching in various primary and secondary schools in the state.

“We strictly followed the teacher policy, and it has been a success,” Usman stated.

