The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammaed-Baloni, on Wednesday, inaugurated an accreditation committee for the isolation and treatment centres for Coronavirus in the state.

Mohammed-Baloni said in her Twitter handle that the move was in compliance with the Federal Ministry of Health’s directive that states must have isolation and treatment centres that conform to minimum standard.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee was headed by Prof. Lawal Umar of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, while Neyu Iliyasu of the State Primary Development Care Agency would serve as Secretary.

The commissioner said that the committee was saddled with the responsibility of assessing the isolation and treatment centers as well as the quarantined centers in the state.

She urged the committee to bridge the gaps and recommend solutions to improving the current status of the centres.