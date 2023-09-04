Kaduna Govt approves CONMESS implementation for doctors in health ministry

Sani made the disclosure in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammad Shehu, in Kaduna on Monday. The governor said that he made the pronouncement at a media chat on Sunday as part of activities marking his first 100 days in office.

He said that the approval followed a report of a negotiations committee led by the state head of service.

He noted that during negotiations with striking doctors in August, it was revealed that resident doctors in the ministry received 75% of the 2014 CONMESS, while their counterparts at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital received 100%.

The governor directed that, from September, the approved CONMESS should be implemented 100% to resident doctors in the ministry to bring them at par with their counterparts at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital.

He hoped that the gesture would boost productivity and attract more doctors to the state. The governor also said that approval had been granted for continuation of recruitment of 89 medical doctors to fill gaps, as recommended by the committee.

“This initiative, among other things, was designed to boost doctors’ morale and improve access to quality healthcare for Kaduna residents.

“You will recall that we recently flagged-off the distribution of advanced medical equipment to our upgraded primary health care centres.

“This reflects our administration’s commitment to ensuring that every citizen/resident has access to a primary healthcare centre within a kilometer of their residences,” the governor added.

He also said that a business-friendly environment created by his administration had attracted more investors to Kaduna State. He promised to complete projects inherited from the immediate past administration in the state.

He said that there would be renewed focus on transforming rural areas. On security, Sani thanked security agencies for support in training old and newly-recruited 7,000 men and women of the state vigilance service.