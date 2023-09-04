Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna Govt approves CONMESS implementation for doctors in health ministry

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor hoped that the gesture would boost productivity and attract more doctors to the state.

Gov Uba Sani [PUNCH]
Gov Uba Sani [PUNCH]

Recommended articles

Sani made the disclosure in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammad Shehu, in Kaduna on Monday. The governor said that he made the pronouncement at a media chat on Sunday as part of activities marking his first 100 days in office.

He said that the approval followed a report of a negotiations committee led by the state head of service.

He noted that during negotiations with striking doctors in August, it was revealed that resident doctors in the ministry received 75% of the 2014 CONMESS, while their counterparts at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital received 100%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor directed that, from September, the approved CONMESS should be implemented 100% to resident doctors in the ministry to bring them at par with their counterparts at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital.

He hoped that the gesture would boost productivity and attract more doctors to the state. The governor also said that approval had been granted for continuation of recruitment of 89 medical doctors to fill gaps, as recommended by the committee.

“This initiative, among other things, was designed to boost doctors’ morale and improve access to quality healthcare for Kaduna residents.

“You will recall that we recently flagged-off the distribution of advanced medical equipment to our upgraded primary health care centres.

“This reflects our administration’s commitment to ensuring that every citizen/resident has access to a primary healthcare centre within a kilometer of their residences,” the governor added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that a business-friendly environment created by his administration had attracted more investors to Kaduna State. He promised to complete projects inherited from the immediate past administration in the state.

He said that there would be renewed focus on transforming rural areas. On security, Sani thanked security agencies for support in training old and newly-recruited 7,000 men and women of the state vigilance service.

The governor also thanked Kaduna residents for confidence reposed on his administration, and called for their continued support and cooperation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

LG boss who accused Gov Abiodun of fund diversion regains freedom from DSS custody

LG boss who accused Gov Abiodun of fund diversion regains freedom from DSS custody

Niger's military junta reopens airspace to commercial flights

Niger's military junta reopens airspace to commercial flights

Kwankwaso is a liability to NNPP, says newly elected party Vice Chairman

Kwankwaso is a liability to NNPP, says newly elected party Vice Chairman

Kaduna Govt approves CONMESS implementation for doctors in health ministry

Kaduna Govt approves CONMESS implementation for doctors in health ministry

Social welfare schemes cannot lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty

Social welfare schemes cannot lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty

Gov. Idris mourns 3 killed by flood in Kebbi, donates ₦40m

Gov. Idris mourns 3 killed by flood in Kebbi, donates ₦40m

FG appeals to NLC to suspend proposed 2-day warning strike

FG appeals to NLC to suspend proposed 2-day warning strike

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

Pulse Sports

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

€200m for one foot — Napoli set new Osimhen price tag

€200m for one foot — Napoli set new Osimhen price tag

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh during his inspection tour of National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. [NAN]

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Driving from Lagos to Abuja on our proposed highway will take 4 hours - Umahi

Driving from Lagos to Abuja on our proposed highway will take 4 hours - Umahi

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency