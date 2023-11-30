ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna FRSC records 23% reduction of road crashes in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

The SGF called on all the stakeholders in the transportation industry to make prudent use of this facilities by protecting the critical infrastructure.

Kaduna FRSC records 23% reduction of road crashes in 2023 [Gistbriefly]
Kaduna FRSC records 23% reduction of road crashes in 2023 [Gistbriefly]

Recommended articles

The SGF stated this at the inauguration of the newly built FRSC Sector Command’s Office in Kaduna on Thursday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akume was represented by Mr Iliyasu Agaka, Director, Affairs of former Heads of State and State Protocol.

He said that the extraordinary achievements the corps had recorded so far were preconditioned by the unwavering support received from the present administration on both the administrative and operational fronts.

Akume said, “I am fully aware that in this year alone, the corps recorded a huge over 23% reduction in road crashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

”This great edifice we are inaugurating today will motivate the staff to put in greater efforts for maximum performance.”

He stated that under the President Bola Tinubu-led government, FRSC has made tremendous efforts in reducing road traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries associated with them.

“I must confess that I am now quite familiar with your main objectives of creating a conducive working environment for your workforce.

"Your approach to organizational management is in tandem with global best practices,” the SGF added.

Akume said that amidst the challenges that confronted the realisation of the corporate mandate, FRSC continued to be counted among few government agencies deeply committed to accomplishing the enormous responsibilities imposed on them by their Establishment Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that efforts at developing an efficient transport system were pivotal to national growth, adding, "that is why economic development is hinged a great deal on efficient road transportation which facilitates the movement of goods and services.

“Your resilience, sacrifices and determination to eradicate road traffic crashes in our country is manifest in your various sustainable road safety programs, including the quarterly Strategy Session.”

Akume said that the administration of Tinubu was pleased with the remarkable heights the corps has attained, especially its leadership role of West Africa Road Safety as part of efforts to scale up the bar on road safety management within the West African Sub-region.

Akume said that irrespective of the tremendous achievements recorded over the years, the war against road crashes was still far from over.

“That is why providing a conducive working environment is critical to remind us of the need to brazen up to the challenges that lie ahead of us all, first as individuals, as an organization and as a community of people because indeed, road safety is a collective responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On our part, the Federal Government will continue to show commitment to the improvement of the road transportation sector of the economy as seen in its massive road construction and rehabilitation efforts going on across the country.

“This effort is aimed at achieving an improved road network in Nigeria, ease traffic congestion and improve mobility on our highways.

"Efforts by the government to promote intermodal transportation in Nigeria have also resulted in federal government’s construction and rehabilitation of rail tracks, dredging of waterways, as well as upgrading of most airports in Nigeria," he said.

The SGF called on all the stakeholders in the transportation industry to make prudent use of this facilities by protecting the critical infrastructure.

"For sustainable management, the government is also working through the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission to explore public-private management," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akume disclosed that in spite of global economic challenges, the Federal Government had at various times approved the procurement of operational vehicles and other equipment for the corps.

“The government had also in recent times approved recruitment of more personnel to the corps to boost your workforce, as well as approvals granted for it to build office accommodation in various parts of Nigeria," Akume added.

Also in his address, Gov Uba Sani of Kaduna State said, "As a government, we will continue to work with FRSC in charting paths that will ensure sustainability and attainability to the UN decade of action on eradication of road traffic crashes.”

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Sani said that the state government has established five computerized vehicle testing centres as part of its effort in ensuring safer vehicles that comply with all safety standards.

“My administration is poised to continue to enhance the operations of FRSC in Kaduna through supporting mechanism that will aid the overall functionality and ensure that FRSC achieve its corporate objectives," Sani said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'No room for internal sabotage in NDLEA' - Marwa warns new cadets

'No room for internal sabotage in NDLEA' - Marwa warns new cadets

Appeal Court dismisses impeachment suit against Ondo Deputy Governor

Appeal Court dismisses impeachment suit against Ondo Deputy Governor

Kaduna FRSC records 23% reduction of road crashes in 2023

Kaduna FRSC records 23% reduction of road crashes in 2023

Gov Mohammed presents ₦300bn budget for 2024 to Bauchi State assembly

Gov Mohammed presents ₦300bn budget for 2024 to Bauchi State assembly

2024 Appropriation Bill passes second reading at House of Reps

2024 Appropriation Bill passes second reading at House of Reps

Don’t multiply poor people’s pain  —  Peter Obi faults demolition of houses

Don’t multiply poor people’s pain  —  Peter Obi faults demolition of houses

Kwara Govt evacuates 88 mentally challenged persons, beggars from the streets of Ilorin

Kwara Govt evacuates 88 mentally challenged persons, beggars from the streets of Ilorin

Tinubu’s 2024 bill of ₦27.5trn shouldn't fail to renew Nigerians' hopes - SDP

Tinubu’s 2024 bill of ₦27.5trn shouldn't fail to renew Nigerians' hopes - SDP

Nigerian Air Force destroys illegal refining sites, oil theft in air raids in Rivers

Nigerian Air Force destroys illegal refining sites, oil theft in air raids in Rivers

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Bauchi govt to construct 200 kilometres of roads with ₦100bn - Commissioner

House of Reps urges FG to build pedestrian bridges on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

House of Reps urges FG to build pedestrian bridges on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Murtala Muhammed International Airport MMIA Lagos [FAAN]

Ranking Nigerian states by their international airports, from best to rest

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

Ekiti Govt to transform State into innovation hub - Governor Oyebanji