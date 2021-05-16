Kaduna Electric begs NLC to shelve planned strike

The company made the appeal in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna through its Head, Corporate Communication, Mr Abdulazeez Abdullahi .

“Kaduna Electric is keenly observing the ongoing negotiations between the Kaduna State Government and the NLC aimed at averting the planned shutdown of the state.

“As key stakeholders, we are deeply concerned and hope that the talks will yield positive outcomes that will guarantee no one suffers unduly in the event of a strike,” he said.

He said that the company as a private corporation was caught in the middle as their staff belonged to a union, affiliated to NLC hence they might be obliged to join any strike called.

He explained that the company offered critical utility service in which withdrawal of services would cause untold hardship on residents, adding that the organisation also had the responsibility to keep to both their staff and the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

“We urge both parties to, in the spirit of give and take, try to find common grounds to resolve the dispute amicably.