#JusticeforHanifa: Ganduje vows to get justice for murdered 5-yr-old schoolgirl

Bayo Wahab

The Kano State Government says it is terribly disturbed that people entrusted with the care of children turned out to be murderers.

Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]
Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has vowed to secure justice for Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old girl that was kidnapped and killed by her school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko.

Tanko, the proprietor of Noble Kids Nursery and Primary School, Kano, kidnapped Hanifa in December 2021, killed and buried her in a shallow grave on the school premises.

The murder of the schoolgirl sparked outrage on social media as Nigerians demand justice for the little girl with #justiceforhanifa.

Reacting to the tragedy, the Government of Kano State in a statement by Malam Muhammad Garba, the state Commissioner of Information, said Ganduje vowed that justice would be served.

He said the state government is terribly disturbed that people entrusted with the care of children turned out to be murderers.

He added that the government of Kano State has reached out to the family of the child, reiterating that justice must prevail to serve as a deterrent to others.

The governor also commended security agencies in the state for the prompt action that led to the arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the state government has on Friday, January 21, 2022, ordered an indefinite closure of the school.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

