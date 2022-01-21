RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Govt shuts school where teacher allegedly kidnapped, killed pupil

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kano Government has ordered an indefinite closure of a private school, Noble Kids Academy, Kano, where a teacher allegedly kidnapped and killed a five-year-old pupil.

Kano Govt shuts school where teacher allegedly kidnapped, killed pupil. [premiumtimesng]
Kano Govt shuts school where teacher allegedly kidnapped, killed pupil. [premiumtimesng]

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer, State Ministry of Education, Mr Aliyu Yusuf, on Friday in Kano.

Recommended articles

The statement said that the state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Sanusi Sa’id-Kiru, had expressed shock over the unfortunate incidence.

“Following an alleged kidnap and subsequent murder of a five-year-old Miss Hanifa Abubakar, a pupil of Noble Kids Academy, Kwanar Dakata, by one of the school teachers, Kano state government has ordered an indefinite closure and withdrawal of operational license of the school,’’ it said.

The statement quoted Sa’id-Kiru as saying, “the directives for the closure and licence withdrawal is with immediate effect, pending investigation of the case by the state police command.”

It said that the ministry had constituted a committee with the view to assist in investigating the matter for justice to prevail.

The statement called on parents and guardians to desist from taking their wards to the school and its likes.

It further stated that the ministry would continue to work with the committee in checkmating activities of private schools in the state to prevent future occurrence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police had arrested the suspected teacher, Mr Abdulmalik Mohammed-Tanko, 30, and his accomplice, Mr Hashim Isyaku, 37, over the alleged offence.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, said that the suspect had demanded for N6 million ransom from the parents of the girl, before he later poisoned her to death and buried her.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NANS promises to resist fuel subsidy removal

NANS promises to resist fuel subsidy removal

Lagos gets new police commissioner as Abiodun Alabi replaces Odumosu

Lagos gets new police commissioner as Abiodun Alabi replaces Odumosu

Buhari condoles with family of murdered 5-yr-old girl, Hanifa

Buhari condoles with family of murdered 5-yr-old girl, Hanifa

1 dead, 2 injured as militants attack Universal Energy Resources in Akwa Ibom

1 dead, 2 injured as militants attack Universal Energy Resources in Akwa Ibom

Kano Govt shuts school where teacher allegedly kidnapped, killed pupil

Kano Govt shuts school where teacher allegedly kidnapped, killed pupil

NYSC inaugurates printing press in Kaduna — Official

NYSC inaugurates printing press in Kaduna — Official

2023: Babangida should advise Tinubu to support Osinbajo - Abuja-based lawyer

2023: Babangida should advise Tinubu to support Osinbajo - Abuja-based lawyer

2023: Traditional medicine dealers to mobilise support for Igbo president

2023: Traditional medicine dealers to mobilise support for Igbo president

Buhari inaugurates Sabon Gari Market, road projects, in Zaria

Buhari inaugurates Sabon Gari Market, road projects, in Zaria

Trending

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Former Nigerian military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja

Rice pyramid to be launched in Abuja.

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU