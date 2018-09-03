Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Justice Minister inaugurates 17-man anti-corruption committee

Abubakar Malami Justice Minister inaugurates 17-man anti-corruption committee

Malami, said the mandate of the committee, whose members are drawn from different sectors, was to ensure that the national anti-corruption strategy is delivered to the Nigerian citizens.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ministry of justice saved FG N4.5trn - Abubakar Malami play

Mr Abubakar Malami

(iTV)

Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami on Monday in Abuja. inaugurated a 17-man monitoring and evaluation committee on the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy spanning 2017 through 2021.

Malami, said the mandate of the committee, whose members are drawn from different sectors, was to ensure that the national anti-corruption strategy is delivered to the Nigerian citizens.

He said the national anti-corruption strategy was validated on April 27, 2017 and an action plan was developed, validated and adopted by relevant stakeholders on March 26, 2018.

According to him, the Strategy comprises of five pillars namely: prevention, public engagement, ethical re-orientation, enforcement and sanction as well as recovery and management of proceeds of crime.

He said that the Strategy’s (2017 to 2021) action plan, and the monitoring and evaluation working tools are documents which served as a guideline for the committee.

The AGF said further that the documents would help the committee on how best to actualise full implementation of the national anti-corruption strategy.

Malami said the monitoring of the national anti-corruption strategy implementation was to be achieved at three levels, which included monthly reporting and quarterly self-assessments within anti-corruption, law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

Another level, he said, was the annual review of the progress of the implementation, annual review and reporting by the national anti-corruption strategy monitoring and evaluation committee.

The AGF said the review would be based on quarterly statistics sent by anti-corruption, law enforcement and regulatory agencies to the National Bureau of Statistics, using a national anti-corruption data reporting template.

He disclosed that the review should take into account the periodic reports of the country assessments conducted pursuant to Nigeria’s obligations under the UN  convention against corruption.

The annual report of the anti-corruption strategy implementation review shall be submitted to the secretariat of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy in the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“This shall be transmitted by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to the Federal Executive Council not later than March 31, in respect of the proceedings,’’ Malami said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President not happy with Nigerian media's coverage of herdsmen,...bullet
2 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet
3 Hamidu Tafida PDP presidential aspirant begs Nigerians to donate...bullet

Related Articles

Dasuki Malami says ex-NSA was instrumental to the death of 100,000 Nigerians
Certificate Scandal SERAP gives NYSC 7 days to provide Adeosun's documents
Dickson Akoh 2 Shot as Police disrupt Peace Corps 20th anniversary in Abuja
Malami NASS summons AGF over Buhari’s "controversial" Executive Orders
Sambo Dasuki Former NSA might be released soon
Ibrahim Coomassie FG condoles with Katsina State Govt. over death of former IGP
Dasuki Northern group attacks AGF, Malami over comments on former NSA
Buhari President leaves for Netherlands Sunday, to address ICC at Hague
Saraki Court warns against illegal removal of Senate President
Boko Haram Trial of suspects, good progress for Nigeria’s justice sector

Local

Despite slow pace of work, Transport Minister says Lagos-Ibadan rail will be ready in December 2018.
Amaechi Why Minister is unhappy with work on Lagos-Ibadan rail
Industrial Action Shelve your planned strike, LASG urges LASUTH resident doctors
Ooni of Ife is sad over political tension in Ekiti
Osun Election PVCs: Ooni orders closure of markets
In Niger 1 dies, 13 arrested as students/NURTW clash – CP