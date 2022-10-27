Just like U.S., UK issues terror alert to citizens over planned attack in Abuja

This was contained in the Updated FCDO’s travel Advisory of October 26, which was made available to newsmen by the British High Commission in Abuja on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

U.S terror warning: This comes four days after the United States Embassy in Nigeria raised the alarm over alleged plans by terrorists to stage an attack in Abuja.

The U.S. government warned American citizens in Nigeria to be cautious of their movements in response to elevated risk of terror attacks in the country.

The security alert also advised U.S. citizens to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert and avoid crowds, especially in Abuja where the threat is more ominous.

UK warns citizens: Similarly, the British High Commission urged British nationals to shelve plans of non-essential travels to the Federal Capital Territory, but stated that the commission will remain open for essential services.

The advisory read: “The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice on 26 October to British nationals.

“The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja.

“The updated advice outlines that there is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. British nationals are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel within the city and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.

“The British High Commission remains open for essential services. The travel advice will constantly be reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria.

“FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad.

“Other states in Nigeria where we advise against all but essential travel include Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

“For more information about the FCDO’s travel Advice for Nigeria, visit: Nigeria travel advice – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).