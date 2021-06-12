June 12 protests hold in Ibadan and Osogbo as Youths demand better Nigeria
The youths say they are tired of insecurity, impunity and terrorism in the country.
According to Punch, the youths under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society converged at the popular Oke-Fai roundabout in Osun to demand 'better Nigeria.'
The protesters held banners and placards with inscriptions that say, “We need good and working Nigeria”, “stop the killings”, and “End bad governance”.
In Ibadan, the youths gathered at the popular Mokola roundabout to protest against insecurity and poverty in the country.
Some of the inscriptions in their placards read, ‘End impunity in Nigeria’, ‘No to fuel price hike’, and ‘We are tired of the killings, insecurity, terrorism, and poverty in the country.
Meanwhile, in Lagos, police have dispersed protesting youths that converged at the Gani Fawehinmi Park at Ojota.
The police dispersed the youths with teargas and also warned them against advancing towards the park so that hoodlums would not hijack the protests.
