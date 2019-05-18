Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has attributed his achievement in office to the constant prayers of Nigerians for him.

Jonathan while speaking at the third session of the 10th Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Abuja urged Nigerians to pray for the country.

The former president also asked Nigerians to the Federal Government in tackling insecurity and kidnapping in the country.

“As a nation, from the beginning, we’ve been passing through a lot of challenges; the issues of kidnapping and armed robbery,” he said.

“Even to travel to very near cities such as Kaduna is becoming a nightmare to Nigerians. With constant prayers, the country will get through all its challenges.

“For me, who you all gave privilege of being president for five years, the little achievements we made were through your constant prayers. Whenever I have opportunity, I thank you for the support you gave me.”

The former president also denied allegations that he withdrew billions of Naira from the nation’s treasury while in office, adding that reports on the allegation are false and misleading.

Barely a week ago, Jonathan reacted to the report accusing him of accepting bribes in order “to broker a $1.3 billion oil deal eight years ago.”

The report according to Punch is about the alleged filling of a case by the Federal Government in London on the controversial Malabu oil deal.

While denying the report and dismissing it as a cheap, predictable and recycled falsehood, the former president said he has never opened an account outside Nigeria.

Jonathan also said he does not own any property outside the country.