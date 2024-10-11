ADVERTISEMENT
Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

A joint task force of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade and the Presidential Task Force Against Economic Sabotage and Oil Vandalism has uncovered a syndicate engaged in the production and sales of counterfeit alcoholic drinks in Onitsha.

Briefing newsmen in Onitsha, on Friday, Celestine Anere, Managing Director of OCHA Brigade, said that seven suspects were also arrested.

He said that following credible intelligence received by its enforcement officers, the factory was raided and 2000 cartons of fake wines were discovered.

Anere said that among items discovered at the factory, known as Aliban, on Onowu Street, off Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, where different brands of alcoholic drinks and wines are being produced, packaged and distributed in markets in the state.

Anere said that the operatives also discovered that several stores and warehouses in the area had been converted into factories where the alcoholic drinks were being produced.

“During the raid, over 2,000 cartons of wines and already packaged drinks were seized along with unhealthy equipment such as a mixing tank, improvised filter and various packaging materials.

“Bags of empty bottles were also seized. We have also arrested seven suspects during the raid and they will be prosecuted. The owner is still at large.

“I urge Nigerians to be vigilant when purchasing alcoholic beverages and wines.

“Scrutinise properly to distinguish them from counterfeits before consuming them,” he said.

Also speaking, Collins Enebeli, state Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force Against Economic Sabotage and Oil Vandalism, described Anambra as one of the leading states in the production of fake products.

Enebeli said that the task force would continue to intensify efforts towards putting an end to all sorts of economic sabotage in the country.

One of the suspects said she was only a worker in the factory, trying to make ends meet.

“We beg for mercy. I do not know whether the factory has certification or not.

“We only come here to work and our boss, supplies over 1000 cartons of wines and other drinks to markets every day,” she said.

