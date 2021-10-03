Joe Igbokwe accuses IPOB of setting his house ablaze in Anambra

Igbokwe in a Facebook post said IPOB members invaded his house on Sunday, October 3, 2021, adding that no life was lost in the incident.

He added that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in his house captured the activities of the invaders.

Pulse Nigeria

He wrote; “IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they (razed) down my house, (given) the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. To God be the glory. I am still alive.”

The politician also shared a video from the aftermath of the attack, with an accompanying caption that reads: “Here it is. My Home in Nnewi has been sacrificed. No life was lost. To God be the glory.”