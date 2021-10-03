RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Joe Igbokwe accuses IPOB of setting his house ablaze in Anambra

Igbokwe says the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in his house captured the activities of the invaders.

Lagos APC spokesman, Joe Igbokwe
Lagos APC spokesman, Joe Igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on drainage and water resources, has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of setting his house on fire in Nnewi, Anambra state.

Igbokwe in a Facebook post said IPOB members invaded his house on Sunday, October 3, 2021, adding that no life was lost in the incident.

He added that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in his house captured the activities of the invaders.

A screenshot of Joe Igbokwe's residence being invaded in Anambra (IPOB)
A screenshot of Joe Igbokwe's residence being invaded in Anambra (IPOB) Pulse Nigeria

He wrote; “IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they (razed) down my house, (given) the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. To God be the glory. I am still alive.”

The politician also shared a video from the aftermath of the attack, with an accompanying caption that reads: “Here it is. My Home in Nnewi has been sacrificed. No life was lost. To God be the glory.”

The All Progressives Congress chieftain, however, deleted the post from his Facebook page hours after publishing the video on the social media platform.

