Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development has cried out that hoodlums, thugs and miscreants have taken over Ogbomosho, a town where Jimoh Isiaq, a young Nigerian was shot dead by the police during the #ENDSARS protest in Oyo State.

Dare, who hails from the same town said the hoodlums broke into the palace of the Soun of Ogbomosho and disrupted the stakeholders meeting involving him, the monarch and his chiefs.

The minister, who was in Ogbomosho to pay a condolence visit to Isiaq’s parents in a series of tweets said the hoodlums broke glasses, doors and tables in the palace.

He added that he was scurried into safety by the police and DSS officers in the palace.

Dare, however, affirmed that the invaders were not youth or students but thugs, who wanted to take advantage of the #ENDSARS protest in the town to commit crimes.

He tweeted, "Ogbomoso-Hoodlums, thugs & miscreants disrupt stakeholders meeting in Soun’s palace now-invading, stoning and breaking doors, glasses. Soun, myself and council chiefs were scurried into safety by the police and DSS. Ogbomoso youth are law abiding. But hoodlums have taken over.

"The hoodlums broke into the palace and destroyed chairs, overturned tables, broke windows. These were not Youth or Students. These were miscreants and thugs who saw a window of opportunity in the protest which since abated. Thankfully. Soun, the chiefs, leaders of Parapo are safe.

Recall that the minister on Saturday, October 4, 2020, had assured Nigerians that SARS officers responsible for killings would be punished.

Dare said this following the killing of a young Nigerian by SARS operatives in Delta State the previous day.

This incident reignited the call on the federal government to #ENDSARS.

The federal government eventually disbanded SARS after one week of protests by the youths.