Jigawa governor promises timely payment of corps members’ allowances

Namadi made the pledge on Friday during the swearing in of 1,600 youth corps members posted to the state for the Batch B stream 1 service scheme.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim, Namadi tasked the corps members on peaceful coexistence.

He called on them to tap from the vast wealth of Jigawa while serving in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, however, reiterated more commitment to support the scheme, saying that it was beneficial.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Aisha Adamu, commended the support of the government.

Mrs Adamu charged the new corps members to be good ambassadors and avoid tarnishing the image of the state, while serving.

She tasked them to be entrepreneurs and learn skills from the camp, to be self reliant after their service year.

She charged them to maintain good virtues and remain calm and peaceful throughout the service and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coordinator, however, revealed that at the time of completion of registration at the camp, there were 950 male and 650 female corps members posted to the camp.