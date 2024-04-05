ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa Gov suspends Commissioner over alleged fraud in Ramadan feeding program

The governor directed for the suspension in a letter, conveyed by the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim, on Friday in Dutse.

The statement said the action was part of the government’s commitment to ensure financial accountability and prudent management of public funds.

“The governor directed for the suspension in a letter, conveyed by the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government.

“The Commissioner was suspended for alleged involvement in mismanagement of iftar feeding programme fund in Babura Local Government Area.

“The suspension begins with immediate effect pending investigation,” it said.

