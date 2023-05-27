The sports category has moved to a new website.
Jandor consoles Lagos Ndigbo over death of Mushin PDP chieftain, Obiekwe

News Agency Of Nigeria

He described the death of Obiekwe as shocking, a huge loss to the party and a big blow to the advocacy and protection of the interest of the ethnic nationalities in the state.

PDP Governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran.
Adediran expressed his condolences in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, signed by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation.

According to him, Obiekwe, a candidate of the party to the House of Representatives in 2019 in Mushin Federal Constituency 2, an aspirant to the same office in 2023 and an Ndigbo PDP leader was announced dead on Friday.

Late Hon.Jude Obiekwe.
Adediran commiserated with the leadership of the party in Mushin LGA, the Lagos chapter of the Igbo Apex Socio-cultural Organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, and all Igbos in the state.

Adeniran prayed that God would grant the Obiekwe family, Mushin PDP, and all Ndigbos in Lagos the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

