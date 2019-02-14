The governing board chairman of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe has said that the exam body is likely not going to extend the registration deadlines for the 2019 UTME.

Aguzie said this recently while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after touring some accredited Computer-Based Test centres in Lagos.

JAMB earlier announced that registration close on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Meanwhile, JAMB has on Monday, February 11, 2019, said that it is fully prepared for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board made the announcement in its weekly bulletin of the Office of the Registrar in Abuja.

According to the bulletin, the board concluded preparation following the Governing Board’s consideration of all items on the checklist of the board in preparation to the 2019 UTME, among others.

The bulletin also quoted Ndukwe, saying: “We have looked at all preliminary procedures and have come to the conclusion that if the board wants to conduct examination today, it can do so successfully without hitches.”

It added that the board analyzed the progress made in the registration exercise, centre accreditation, revalidation and a link test of all the Computer-Based Test Centres (CBT) to ascertain their functionality as claimed by the CBT centre owners.