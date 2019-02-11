The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has on Monday, February 11, 2019, said that it is fully prepared for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board made the announcement in its weekly bulletin of the Office of the Registrar in Abuja.

According to the bulletin, the board concluded preparation following the Governing Board’s consideration of all items on the checklist of the board in preparation to the 2019 UTME, among others.

The report also quoted the Chairman of the Board, Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe, saying: “We have looked at all preliminary procedures and have come to the conclusion that if the board wants to conduct examination today, it can do so successfully without hitches.”

It added that the board analyzed the progress made in the registration exercise, centre accreditation, revalidation and a link test of all the Computer-Based Test Centres (CBT) to ascertain their functionality as claimed by the CBT centre owners.

The Governing Board commended the various organs of the board for the early preparations of the examination, which is scheduled to be conducted in March.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Board, had earlier presented the reports of the various committees to the Governing Board which were duly approved after extensive deliberations.

NAN reports that JAMB commenced the 2019 UTME online registration in its CBT centres across the country on Jan. 10 and would end Feb. 21.

The 2019 UTME is scheduled to begin on March 16.