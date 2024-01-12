ADVERTISEMENT
JAMB Registrar commends FG over probe of fake universities and certificates

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oloyede stated that though the state of education in the country was not good enough, it had been improving and would continue to improve.

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)
The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

Oloyede gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Friday. He said that though the state of education in the country was not good enough, it had been improving and would continue to improve.

I think the honourable minister (of education) is doing the right thing. In Nigeria, at times, when we run into one small problem, the solutions could be more disastrous.

“He has done the right thing by constituting a committee to look into the problem and recommend ways out.

“The committee will come up with facts and we can now work on those facts,” Oloyede said.

The JAMB registrar said while he believed that education was improving, everybody must do his/her part to make the sector greater. He stated that JAMB would stabilise some of the innovations that were employed on the quality of the works of the body.

“We will also ensure that our services are better delivered,” he stated.

