JAMB, parents make counter-claims as mock examination runs into 'hitches' in Ekiti

News Agency Of Nigeria

Candidates and their parents also complained about inadequacy of spaces which made it difficult for candidates of the same batch to sit at the same time when the examination began.

JAMB (IdomaVoice)
JAMB (IdomaVoice)

They lamented technical and other logistics hitches that led to the delay in most of the Computer-Based Test centres in the state.

Acting Coordinator of JAMB in Ekiti, Ebenezer Owolafe, however, denied the reports of technical hitches.

He explained that candidates scheduled to write the mock examination at 8 a.m. were the only ones whose tests were rescheduled to 2 p.m.

He pleaded with the candidates and their parents to pardon the rescheduling without proper notification.

He said the mock exercise was successful across major centres in the state, noting that the board would correct any noticeable hiccup during the mock exercise ahead of the proper examination in April.

Candidates and their parents also complained about inadequacy of spaces which made it difficult for candidates of the same batch to sit at the same time when the examination began.

Some of the parents who took their wards for the “Batch A’’ examination in most of the centres had to wait till 5 p.m., whereas they had thought that the examination would have been over 9 a.m.

“It is a very disappointing situation and JAMB must get the anomalies corrected to avert recurrence during the main examination in April.

“The essence of this mock examination is for applicants to get cognate experiences and do a self-examination based on the outcomes,’’ an angry parent said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

