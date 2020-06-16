The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has pegged a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination score of 160 as the national minimum benchmark for admission into public universities for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The decision was announced after a virtual policy meeting between the board and heads of tertiary institutions on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

140 UTME score, out of a maximum of 400, was approved as the minimum for admission into private universities during the meeting which also considered policy directions for the nation's tertiary institutions.

120 UTME score was approved for admission into public polytechnics, while 100 was approved for Colleges of Education, innovative enterprises and institutes.

The scores approved on Tuesday were the same that the board had used for the 2019/2020 academic session.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, told heads of institutions to not charge more than N2,000 for post-UTME screening of applicants, in accordance with the government's directive.

When he declared the meeting open, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said no admission should be made outside the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

"The ministry is monitoring compliance and we would not hesitate to sanction anyone who violates any of these directives," he said