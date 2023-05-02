The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How to check 2023 UTME results

Bayo Wahab

Follow this simple step and your result would be returned as a text message.

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.
JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

Recommended articles

According to JAMB, the 2023 UTME results that were released did not include those of candidates who were rescheduled to take their examination.

The results of those absent and those under investigation, as well as those of visually impaired candidates, have also not been released yet.

The exam body said the results of the candidates stated above were undergoing processing.

ADVERTISEMENT

JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

To check the results, all you’re expected to do is simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number you used for registration.

Once you do that, your result would be returned as a text message.

Fabian added, “Also to be noted is the fact that the released results, when checked by candidates, would return the status of the candidates. For instance, with respect to absent or rescheduled candidates, or those under investigation, the response would be: YOU WERE ABSENT, RESCHEDULED OR UNDER INVESTIGATION. Therefore, only candidates who are not under any of these categories would have a returned result”.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you fall into any of the categories listed above, JAMB asks you to print your slip on or before Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, 2023, so as to know the time and venue of your examination.

“Candidates are to note that they would be grouped in a central location within their respective States to sit the examination hence the need for them to print their notification slips latest by Thursday, 4th May, 2023, so as to make sufficient arrangements to take their examination,” he said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to check 2023 UTME results

How to check 2023 UTME results

Suspended INEC REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari has been arrested

Suspended INEC REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari has been arrested

Wike declares Wednesday public holiday for Tinubu’s visit

Wike declares Wednesday public holiday for Tinubu’s visit

Soludo denies threatening workers with pay cut for obeying IPOB’s order [Exclusive]

Soludo denies threatening workers with pay cut for obeying IPOB’s order [Exclusive]

NAFDAC assures Indomie is safe to eat amidst cancer scare reports

NAFDAC assures Indomie is safe to eat amidst cancer scare reports

Abia house of assembly impeaches Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji

Abia house of assembly impeaches Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji

Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Court case lingers as FG accuses ASUU of not showing good cause

Court case lingers as FG accuses ASUU of not showing good cause

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja