According to JAMB, the 2023 UTME results that were released did not include those of candidates who were rescheduled to take their examination.

The results of those absent and those under investigation, as well as those of visually impaired candidates, have also not been released yet.

The exam body said the results of the candidates stated above were undergoing processing.

JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

How to check 2023 UTME results

To check the results, all you’re expected to do is simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number you used for registration.

Once you do that, your result would be returned as a text message.

Fabian added, “Also to be noted is the fact that the released results, when checked by candidates, would return the status of the candidates. For instance, with respect to absent or rescheduled candidates, or those under investigation, the response would be: YOU WERE ABSENT, RESCHEDULED OR UNDER INVESTIGATION. Therefore, only candidates who are not under any of these categories would have a returned result”.

Candidates under rescheduled category

If you fall into any of the categories listed above, JAMB asks you to print your slip on or before Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, 2023, so as to know the time and venue of your examination.