JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25

The conference, earlier scheduled to hold on Sept. 26 and Sept 27, has been rescheduled to hold on Sept. 25 and 26. The conference has: “Towards increasing equal opportunity of access to higher education in Nigeria’’ as its theme.

The new dates were announced in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the Acting Director, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin. Benjamin stated that the change in date became expedient as there was the possibility that the Federal Government could declare Wednesday, Sept. 27 as a public holiday.

“The Board regrets all inconveniences occasioned by this change in date.

“It calls on all stakeholders, including all heads of tertiary institutions, heads of examination bodies, WAEC, NECO and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board to take note.

“Others to take note are the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, commissioners for education, heads of Schools of Persons with Disabilities and deans of Faculties of Education.

“Also to take note of change of dates are heads of Departments of Special Education, leaders and members of Association of Persons with Disabilities and the general public.

“All other information pertaining to venue and time remains as earlier announced,’’ Benjamin stated.