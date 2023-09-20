ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25

News Agency Of Nigeria

Benjamin stated that the change in date was due to the possibility of the FG announcement of Wednesday, 27 Sept being a public holiday.

JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25 (Credit:BodexNG)
JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25 (Credit:BodexNG)

Recommended articles

The conference, earlier scheduled to hold on Sept. 26 and Sept 27, has been rescheduled to hold on Sept. 25 and 26. The conference has: “Towards increasing equal opportunity of access to higher education in Nigeria’’ as its theme.

The new dates were announced in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the Acting Director, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin. Benjamin stated that the change in date became expedient as there was the possibility that the Federal Government could declare Wednesday, Sept. 27 as a public holiday.

The Board regrets all inconveniences occasioned by this change in date.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It calls on all stakeholders, including all heads of tertiary institutions, heads of examination bodies, WAEC, NECO and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board to take note.

“Others to take note are the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, commissioners for education, heads of Schools of Persons with Disabilities and deans of Faculties of Education.

“Also to take note of change of dates are heads of Departments of Special Education, leaders and members of Association of Persons with Disabilities and the general public.

“All other information pertaining to venue and time remains as earlier announced,’’ Benjamin stated.

He added that the conference aimed at boosting the enrolment opportunities of persons with disabilities in the Nigerian tertiary education system. He urged interested participants to indicate their interest by registering through the link: https://jeog.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NEMA unveils charter for effective service delivery

NEMA unveils charter for effective service delivery

JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25

JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25

President Tinubu to set new minimum wage next week

President Tinubu to set new minimum wage next week

Plateau will complete France assisted projects in the State - Gov. Mutfwang

Plateau will complete France assisted projects in the State - Gov. Mutfwang

FG is passionate, committed to solving housing deficit in Nigeria - Dangiwa

FG is passionate, committed to solving housing deficit in Nigeria - Dangiwa

Circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death very unfortunate - Jandor

Circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death very unfortunate - Jandor

Tinubu audaciously demands respect for Africa from the world on UNGA stage [Editor's Opinion]

Tinubu audaciously demands respect for Africa from the world on UNGA stage [Editor's Opinion]

IOM, FG repatriate 155 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya

IOM, FG repatriate 155 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya

#UNGA 78: Tinubu implies UN's historical shortcomings in addressing Africa's needs

#UNGA 78: Tinubu implies UN's historical shortcomings in addressing Africa's needs

Pulse Sports

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis