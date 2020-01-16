Guess what?! It only takes 5 easy steps to get your JAMB ePins on Quickteller;

Text your “First Name Middle Name Last Name” to short code “55019”. (Ensure the names are in the specified order and separated from each other by a space. e.g. Adewale Chukwu Adamu).

You will receive an SMS acknowledging receipt of the request. You will then receive a profile code (Your unique ID) via SMS.

Log on to www.quickteller.com/jamb , select “Pay For UTME or “Pay For DE” as applicable. Enter your profile code, and then proceed to make payment.

You will receive your jamb ePin after confirmation of successful payment.

Take ePin to the closest CBT centre to complete registration.

There’s more than one way to buy your JAMB e-PIN, explore other options below;

Log on to JAMB on: https://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility/CandPay/InitPay , select Procure Pin, enter your profile code and Proceed to payment.

OR

Visit any Quickteller Paypoint agent to proceed.

OR

Visit any bank branch and request to pay for JAMB ePin

Yes, I know right? It's that easy. How about you pick up phone and get started now!

