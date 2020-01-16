Guess what?! It only takes 5 easy steps to get your JAMB ePins on Quickteller;
- Text your “First Name Middle Name Last Name” to short code “55019”. (Ensure the names are in the specified order and separated from each other by a space. e.g. Adewale Chukwu Adamu).
- You will receive an SMS acknowledging receipt of the request. You will then receive a profile code (Your unique ID) via SMS.
- Log on to www.quickteller.com/jamb , select “Pay For UTME or “Pay For DE” as applicable. Enter your profile code, and then proceed to make payment.
- You will receive your jamb ePin after confirmation of successful payment.
- Take ePin to the closest CBT centre to complete registration.
There’s more than one way to buy your JAMB e-PIN, explore other options below;
OR
- Visit any Quickteller Paypoint agent to proceed.
OR
- Visit any bank branch and request to pay for JAMB ePin
Yes, I know right? It's that easy. How about you pick up phone and get started now!
