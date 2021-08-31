RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB cancels general cut-off marks for tertiary institutions

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Tertiary institutions have been given the liberty to decide individual cut-off marks.

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [The Nation]
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cancelled uniform cut-off marks for tertiary institutions admitting students for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The board annually announces cut-off marks, from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), for all levels of institutions based on consensus with all relevant stakeholders.

But JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, announced after a policy meeting on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 that many of the institutions proposed numerous marks that were not in sync.

"Institutions have now been given the liberty to decide cut-off marks. There will be no cut-off marks from JAMB," he said.

Institutions also failed to agree on a deadline for the closure of admissions, leaving the decision up to the Ministry of Education.

