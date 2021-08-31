The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cancelled uniform cut-off marks for tertiary institutions admitting students for the 2021/2022 academic session.
JAMB cancels general cut-off marks for tertiary institutions
Tertiary institutions have been given the liberty to decide individual cut-off marks.
The board annually announces cut-off marks, from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), for all levels of institutions based on consensus with all relevant stakeholders.
But JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, announced after a policy meeting on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 that many of the institutions proposed numerous marks that were not in sync.
"Institutions have now been given the liberty to decide cut-off marks. There will be no cut-off marks from JAMB," he said.
Institutions also failed to agree on a deadline for the closure of admissions, leaving the decision up to the Ministry of Education.
