JAMB cancels general cut-off marks for tertiary institutions

The board annually announces cut-off marks, from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), for all levels of institutions based on consensus with all relevant stakeholders.

But JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, announced after a policy meeting on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 that many of the institutions proposed numerous marks that were not in sync.

"Institutions have now been given the liberty to decide cut-off marks. There will be no cut-off marks from JAMB," he said.