The Itsekiri in government on Friday, February 5, 2021 joined other Deltans and Nigerians to condole with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the demise of his late father, Late Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa.

The delegation led by Dr Joseph Otumara said they were in Asaba to condole with the governor and his family on the unfortunate passing of their patriarch.

Speaking through Chief Solomon Areyinka, the itsekiri people said: "We have come to condole with you and your family in this trying time. We received the news of the death of your dear father on Thursday, January 28, 2021 with shock.

"However, we believe that at 88 years of age, he saw life, confronted it head on and conquered. The success of your father's sojourn on earth is an open secret which came in handy as elements of dedication, focus, discipline and love for humanity.

"This is borne out of the upbringing of papa as a trained teacher in the defunct Mid-West Region and later Bendel State, where he taught in primary schools, traveled abroad for more training and thereafter continued his teaching career as a secondary school teacher in different parts of the old Ika Local Government Area.

The group said they weren't surprised that the values of the late Pa Okowa are soundly imbued in his children, with the governor as a shining example, growing steadily through his political career just like his father in his teaching career.

Responding, Governor Okowa thanked the group for the visit adding that the family were consoled by the visits from friends and well-wishers.

"My dad lived a full life and myself and siblings have a great joy that he had the time to play a role in our lives having tutored us to become what we are today.

"Having been a school teacher and politician, his guidance helped me a lot.

"We are proud of the life he lived and we thank God for giving him the grace to do the much he did in our lives and the many other lives he touched," Okowa stated.

Delegations from Delta State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led by Apostle Dr Sylvanus Okorote; Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Delta State Chapter Bishop Kingsley Enakhireri also visited the governor to condole with him.

Others were delegations from Delta Political Vanguard (DPV) led by the National President, Prince Michael Diden; The College of Retired Permanent Secretaries in Delta, led by Sir Okey Ofili and Chairman AYM Shafa Ltd, Alhaji Yakubu Abdulmuminu.

Mr Ifeanyi Eboigbe who spoke on behalf of the leadership of Delta Political Vanguard said the death of Pa Okowa has created a vacuum that will be hard to fill.