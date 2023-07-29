ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

It's unfair to return as minister after 20 years, El-Rufai caught in trending video

Nurudeen Shotayo

El-Rufai believed it would be unfair for him to accept a ministerial appointment 20 years after his stint as the FCT Minister.

Nasir El-rufai
Nasir El-rufai

Recommended articles

El-Rufai gained national prominence during his time as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under former President Olusegun Obasanjo's government.

His four-year stint ran from 2023 to 2007, and he has since gone on to govern Kaduna State for two terms.

Sometime last year, El-Rufai publicly vowed not to seek or accept any political appointment after leaving office on May 29, 2023, expressing his desire to return to lecturing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some days before the presidential election, he also condemned the notion that his support for the then-APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was motivated by his quest for a political appointment.

But, the former governor's name made it to the ministerial list President Tinubu forwarded to the Senate on Thursday, July 27, 2023, for screening and confirmation.

President Bola Tinubu and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [Twitter:HassanBBest]
President Bola Tinubu and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [Twitter:HassanBBest] Pulse Nigeria

Many Nigerians were stunned by the development and have since been questioning the integrity of the minister-designate.

Amidst all that, a video has now surfaced online showing El-Rufai explaining why it would be inappropriate of him to jostle for a ministerial position this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in Hausa, he said, “You became a minister at forty-three and after twenty years then you become a minister at sixty-three? What of your children and younger brothers? Will they not become ministers? Is the position meant for you alone? I don’t like this. Let go of this topic.

“Thank God I was lucky that I became Minister of Abuja when I was forty-three years old. Next year I will clock sixty-three. Then I will go back. So, nobody among my younger brothers and children is capable of becoming a minister? You fail when you fail to train those to succeed you. I have trained a lot of people who are capable of succeeding in many areas.

Going by the material evidence in the video, it can be concluded that it was recorded back in 2023. El-Rufai was born on February 16, 1960, meaning he would be 64 next year, therefore, his reference to his age in the clip justified the above claim.

Also, the incident happened in what looked like an office with the portrait of former President Muhammadu Buhari hung on the wall, another testament that the conversation predated his recent ministerial nomination.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It's unfair to return as minister after 20 years, El-Rufai caught in trending video

It's unfair to return as minister after 20 years, El-Rufai caught in trending video

Retired Colonel who sold property to support Obi says LP abandoned her

Retired Colonel who sold property to support Obi says LP abandoned her

Lawmakers dismiss rumoured rancour over Reps committee appointments

Lawmakers dismiss rumoured rancour over Reps committee appointments

EEDC embarks on massive revenue drive, to disconnect debtors

EEDC embarks on massive revenue drive, to disconnect debtors

Criminal suspects behind call for DSS boss' resignation, Group alleges

Criminal suspects behind call for DSS boss' resignation, Group alleges

More economic hardship may hit Nigerians in coming months, PwC projects

More economic hardship may hit Nigerians in coming months, PwC projects

Russia signs military deals with 40 African countries, Putin says

Russia signs military deals with 40 African countries, Putin says

Lagos govt warns fuel stations against extortion from PoS transactions

Lagos govt warns fuel stations against extortion from PoS transactions

Kebbi govt to offer scholarship to kidnapped Yauri girl students

Kebbi govt to offer scholarship to kidnapped Yauri girl students

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions