It’s too early for universities to hike tuition fees, don says

News Agency Of Nigeria

He observed that the tuition fee hike might be inevitable because it was not only the costs of foods and petrol that had increased.

Prof AbdulRazaq Alaro. [topmediang]
Alaro made the submission while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of Graduation and Formal Opening of As-Sunnah College building in Ilorin.

He said some institutions were putting the cart before the horse in view of the fact that a relevant bill was just being signed into law.

“When will it take effect, when are we going to see practically the impact on the society? These are things to think about.

“I think it is too early for institutions to start increasing their fees, if that is coming as a result of the bill that has been passed into law.

“I would have advised that we exercise a little patience so that people will start feeling the impact and it will make it easy for them to assimilate and accommodate the development,” Alaro said.

“It is a reality, we have to do it in a way that it has human face, and will make it easy for people to welcome and accommodate,” Alaro, who is a Professor of Islamic Law at the University of Ilorin, said.

Similarly the Shariah Law expert admonished Nigerians to adhere to the rules and regulations binding on them as citizens of the country.

”We have a duty to follow them and do whatever is expected of us, whether we are being watched or not.

“At the same time, we appeal to our leaders, they should also realise that they have our trust and must discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

“We are going to be accountable for our deeds. God will ask them if they discharged the trust bestowed on them. Just like we are going to be accountable for our performance,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

