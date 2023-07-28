ADVERTISEMENT
It's not illegal to use police uniform in skits, lawyer defends Cute Abiola

Nurudeen Shotayo

The police earlier threatened to prosecute Cute Abiola for allegedly disrespecting the force uniform in his recent skits.

The police say Cute Abiola will be punished for rubbishing its uniform in his skits. [Tribune]
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had described the comedian's use of police uniform in his latest skits distributed on social media on July 20th and 24th as contemptuous.

In a statement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, police condemned the portrayal of its personnel in the skits, claiming that the act undermined the integrity and dignity of members of the force.

Adejobi vowed that Cute Abiola would be prosecuted for violating the provisions of the law “with regards to the use of uniforms”.

In a statement on Friday, the human rights lawyer disagreed with the police spokesman, insisting that entertainers globally are at liberty to use military and police uniforms for their art and craft.

Effiong said, “Using ‘police uniform’ in a skit for the purpose of entertainment cannot by itself bring contempt on that uniform.

“In any event, if what’s demonstrated in the skit is a true reflection of what the police is known for, you will have a hard time proving this case."

The lawyer said the skit maker may want to call up 1000 witnesses to testify that the skit is a true reflection of the police modus operandi and, therefore, not contemptuous.

He cautioned the police not to expose itself to further public ridicule and judicial rebuke by making good of its threat, adding that the force should channel its energy into eradicating corruption within the system.

Effiong said, “By the way, the said offence is a simple offence with a punishment of only three months imprisonment or a fine of forty Naira.

“If the Magistrate Court even agrees with your argument, a fine may be imposed and I don’t see how forty Naira fine on Cute Abiola will improve the revenue of the police or the federal government.

“Rather than dissipate your energy trying to fight skit makers for depicting the police in a way you’re not comfortable with, you should use that energy to curtail the menace, lawlessness and wanton corruption of policemen whose endless abuse of power is what has actually brought the uniform and the Force into contempt.

“By the way, you will have to define what constitutes a “police uniform” as provided for by law, and also prove beyond reasonable doubt that what Cute Abiola wore in the skit is a police uniform. It is not as simple as ABC. Law is not a joke. Criminal Litigation is not skit.

