Cute Abiola in trouble again as police vow to prosecute him for ‘rubbishing’ its uniform

Bayo Wahab

In 2021, the Nigerian Navy arrested Cute Abiola for allegedly violating the armed forces’ social media policy.

The police say Cute Abiola will be punished for rubbishing its uniform in his skits. [Tribune]
The police made this known in a statement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Describing the comedian’s actions in his recent skits posted on his social media handles on July 20th and 24th as contemptuous, the police said the skits violated “Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.”

“Such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation,” Adejobi explained.

“We, therefore, vehemently condemn the contemptuous act displayed by comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as ‘Cute Abiola’ in two recent skits posted on his social media handles on 20th and 24th July 2023.

“The skits in question show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform, an action that is in direct violation of Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.”

He said that the comedian would be investigated and possibly prosecuted for his deliberate acts.

He further explained that the NPF had already warned skit makers and filmmakers to desist from desecrating its uniform.

“The Force is committed to upholding the sanctity of the uniform and will pursue due legal process to ensure accountability for any individual or entity that seeks to bring disrepute to the uniform or the institution it represents,” he said.

It would be recalled that in 2012, the skit maker was arrested by the Nigerian Navy for allegedly violating the armed forces’ social media policy.

After receiving his punishment, the comedian resigned from the Navy in 2022, following his appointment by Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as Special Assistant on Creative Industries.

