It’s judgment day for Tinubu, Atiku and Obi

Bayo Wahab

The Nigeria Police Force said its officers across the country are “fully prepared” to maintain law and order.

President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar will know their fate today. [Punch]
President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar will know their fate today. [Punch]

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is set to deliver its verdict on the petitions challenging the legitimacy of Tinubu’s Presidency.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu, the APC candidate as the winner of the closely-fought February 25 election with a total of 8,794,726 votes.

The PDP candidate, Atiku polled 6,984,520 votes came second while Obi of the Labour Party finished third with 6,101,533.

While Tinubu and Atiku won 12 states each in the election, Obi won 11 states with the Federal Capital Territory.

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)
The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

However, Atiku and Obi who teamed up as Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the PDP in the 2019 general elections challenged Tinubu’s victory at the tribunal as bot of them claimed they won the election instead.

The court is done with the hearing of all sides and it’s set to announce its verdicts on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The fate of the three candidates will be decided by Justice Haruna Tsammani, Justice Stephen Adah, Justice Misturat Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo and Justice Abba-Bello Mohammed.

Ahead of the proceedings, the registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari recently announced that the ruling would be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

The five judges who will determine he fate of Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. [BBC]
The five judges who will determine he fate of Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. [BBC]

Bangari said that only accredited individuals, including Counsel and representatives of Political Parties, would be granted access to the courtroom.

He added that interested public members who wish to follow the proceedings are advised to watch it from their television sets.

Meanwhile, security operatives have been deployed around the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and other flash points in the Federal Capital Territory ahead of the judgement.



In a statement on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, warned politicians and mischief makers against misinformation and unguided utterances capable of inciting violence.

Adejobi said, “The Police wish to reiterate the commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgment.”

