It's crucial for Nigerians to return home after schooling abroad - Makinde

News Agency Of Nigeria

Makinde also emphasised the importance of creating a conducive educational environment for young Nigerians to thrive in their pursuit of academic skills.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Makinde said this during an education conference tagged, “International Study Abroad Fair’ 2024 ( ISAF),” held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Friday.

The governor was represented at the event by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abdulwaheed Adelabu.

He urged the federal and state governments and the private sector to come up with robust measures and workable plans towards combating the ‘japa’ syndrome and brain drain among the nation’s youths.

“There is nothing wrong with Nigerians seeking foreign education but it is imperative that they return home to put such acquired skills to use in the development of the country,” he said.

The governor, while mentioning some of his administration’s achievements in the education sector, advocated initiatives such as improving infrastructure, investing in education and skills development, and job opportunities to retain talents within the country.

The chief host of the conference, Tolu Eledan, said the event was organised to change the narrative about international education.

Eledan explained that ISAF 2024 was packaged in two parts; namely the International Education Conference and Study Fair.

She said the essence was to equip young Nigerians aspiring to study abroad with the requisite knowledge “to guide them through the process.

“And how such acquired academic knowledge can be deployed to benefit the nation upon completion of their studies.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

