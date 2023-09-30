ADVERTISEMENT
Italian bags 24 years in jail for beating physically challenged Nigerian to death

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Italian clobbered the Nigerian to death in broad daylight on the street in Italy.

The sad incident happened right in the middle of Civitanova Marche city, located in the Province of Macerata, Marche region of Italy, on July 29, 2022.

The slain Nigerian was physically challenged, and footage showed how the assailant grabbed his crutches before slamming him on the ground in broad daylight.

On July 30, 2022, Ferlazzo was arrested and detained by the Italian police on charges of having murdered Ogorchukwu and having stolen his phone.

However, according to the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, an Italian court has sentenced the assailant to 24 years imprisonment.

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this in a statement signed by NiDCOM spokesperson Gabriel Odu on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

While expressing her satisfaction over the justice meted out to Ferlazzo, the NiDCOM boss commended the Nigerian Mission in Rome for following through with the case and other cases involving Nigerians.

“I am glad that this case finally got justice. Like I always say, there has to be consequences for actions.

She also urged diaspora Nigerians to always conduct themselves lawfully, strive for excellence in their endeavours and never forget to give back to their homeland.

Dabiri-Erewa admonished Nigerians taking residence abroad to uphold the law, be the best in their chosen fields, and most importantly, never forget their roots by supporting their home country.

