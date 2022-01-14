ISWAP releases video of its fighters attacking Army institute in Borno

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) released a video showing its fighters attacking the Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace (TBI) in Buratai village in Borno State.
The terrorists burnt some military vehicles on the campus.
The TBI is located in the country home of the former Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Buratai.
In the video, the terrorists were seen shooting in different directions.
They also pulled down flags and torched some military vehicles on the campus.
