RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ISWAP releases video of its fighters attacking Army institute in Borno

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The terrorists burnt some military vehicles on the campus.

ISWAP terrorists attack Borno military base (Saharareporters)
ISWAP terrorists attack Borno military base (Saharareporters)

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) released a video showing its fighters attacking the Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace (TBI) in Buratai village in Borno State.

Recommended articles

The TBI is located in the country home of the former Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Buratai.

In the video, the terrorists were seen shooting in different directions.

They also pulled down flags and torched some military vehicles on the campus.

Details later…

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno CP debunks reports that Boko Haram kidnaps policemen from police college

Borno CP debunks reports that Boko Haram kidnaps policemen from police college

Oyo Deputy Governor attends interfaith prayer service for late Alao-Akala

Oyo Deputy Governor attends interfaith prayer service for late Alao-Akala

ISWAP releases video of its fighters attacking Army institute in Borno

ISWAP releases video of its fighters attacking Army institute in Borno

164 dead, almost 6000 detained in Kazakhstan unrest

164 dead, almost 6000 detained in Kazakhstan unrest

Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles

Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles

Boris Johnson faces calls to quit after apologizing for partying

Boris Johnson faces calls to quit after apologizing for partying

UNN announces new date for 2021 post-UTME screening

UNN announces new date for 2021 post-UTME screening

COVID-19: NCDC reports 423 new infections, no death

COVID-19: NCDC reports 423 new infections, no death

Kanu begs supporters to be civil during his next court appearance

Kanu begs supporters to be civil during his next court appearance

Trending

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)

Nigerians turn off VPNs, but what is the cost of Twitter's return?

President Muhammadu Buhari has received local and international flak for suspending Twitter in Nigeria for over seven months [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]

EFCC recovered N152 billion, $386 million, BTC, ETH last year

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]