Islamic State has reportedly launched a fresh attack in Borno State as the group claimed to have killed 11 soldiers.

The group announced the alleged killing of the soldiers via Amaq, its news agency, on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

According to the information, the insurgent group said it killed 11 soldiers and left many injured at a barracks in Gajiganna local government area of Borno state.

The group also released pictures of burnt barracks and dead bodies which it claimed were those of soldiers, TheCable reports.

However, the Nigerian Army has not commented on the alleged attack by the insurgent, but an official of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) who pleaded anonymity said the hospital is attending to some of the victims of the attack.

“We have been attending to the victims of the unfortunate attack from Gajiganna and they are responding to treatment.”

You’ll recall that in 2015, Boko Haram joined Islamic State after Abubakar Shekau, leader of the sect, pledged allegiance to the group.