Isale Eko descendants seek more government presence in their community

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akiolu, also Permanent Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, emphasised the significance of improving the environment.

Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos (left) with Chairman, Isale Eko Descendants Union (IDU) and former Attorney General of Lagos State, Mr Adeniji Kazeem, during a courtesy visit by IDU’s new executives to Akiolu’s palace. [NAN]
Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos (left) with Chairman, Isale Eko Descendants Union (IDU) and former Attorney General of Lagos State, Mr Adeniji Kazeem, during a courtesy visit by IDU's new executives to Akiolu's palace. [NAN]

The Chairman of IDU, Adeniji Kazeem, made the call when he led newly inaugurated executive committee members of the union on a courtesy visit to Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos, in his palace at Iga Idunganran.

Kazeem, a former Attorney-General of Lagos State, said that Isale Eko was in dire need of attention as its roads were collapsing due to poor drainage, flooding and poor sanitation.

Kazeem while acknowledging Akiolu for his leadership, also sought his support for the union’s programmes on education, urban regeneration, culture and health.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IDU was established in 1939 to secure a better future for sons and daughters of Isale-Eko origin.

Responding, Akiolu advised the union to work closely with the state and local governments as well as other stakeholders to address the poor sanitary conditions in the Isale Eko community.

Akiolu, also Permanent Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, emphasised the significance of improving the environment.

“I fear of an epidemic of the level experienced in 1918, if the issue of the environment is not addressed.

“I urge the newly inaugurated executives to use their position for the promotion of its goals and objectives only and not extraneous issues,” Akiolu said.

Akiolu directed the IDU to be the umbrella body for all the various indigenous groups in the community so that they could speak with one voice.

He paid tribute to the exemplary work of a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation and President of the International Court of Justice, late Prof. Taslim Olawale.

“Olawale pioneered the union’s scholarship fund in 1972, which supported the indigenous people of Lagos and guarantees a befitting status for them socially, intellectually and politically.

“I pray for the new executives and urge them to discharge their duties in fear of God and work actively for the people,” Akiolu said.

