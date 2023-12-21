ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu approves school feeding project to get children back in classrooms

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria plans to return 15 million out-of-school children to classrooms by 2027.

President Bola Tinubu is committed to tackling Nigeria's longstanding problems with getting millions of children into classrooms [PG]
President Bola Tinubu is committed to tackling Nigeria's longstanding problems with getting millions of children into classrooms [PG]

Recommended articles

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday at a One-Day Retreat on Quick Wins in the Ministerial Deliverables (2023-2027).

Mamman explained that the learning crisis had also been a major issue which he said was a bad product of the out-of-school menace, hence must be taken seriously.

He said having robust policies in place was not enough to tackle the challenges but delivering on the policies would go a long way in addressing the problems of out-of-school.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Federal Ministry of Education has further distilled the implementation of the ministerial deliverables to a more detailed implementation with turn-around strategies that would be measurable and capable of providing results that would be very visible to the Nigerian public.

"On out-of-school menace, we would be paying particular attention to this unacceptable phenomenon and in line with President Bola Tinubu's commitment, would work towards returning 15 million out-of-school children back to the classrooms by the year 2027," he said.

The minister also noted that President Bola Tinubu had approved the reintroduction and implementation of school feeding across basic educational levels.

He also explained that the removal of tertiary institutions from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was necessary to give tertiary institutions the autonomy to operate.

He added that the ministry would work with the Minister of Finance/Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to ensure a seamless implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No Nigerian would be happy with the epileptic delivery of academic activities in our tertiary institutions occasioned by long-unresolved agreements.

"Under the guidance of President Bola Tinubu, we engaged in informal consultations with the tertiary institutions based unions and have began to build trust as exemplified by the resolution of the following issues:

"35% increase in salaries of workers in our tertiary institutions, four months payment of salaries for the eight months they were on strike in 2022.

"Others are removal from IPPIS and granting autonomy for recruitment," he said.

The minister commended the uncommon understanding the unions had shown for the present administration while assuring them of the implementations in early 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that in line with President Tinubu's directive to stagger the establishment of already approved tertiary institutions, the ministry had taken over the sites for establishment of some Federal Colleges of Education.

He listed the colleges as the Federal College of Education, Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti State; Federal College of Education, Ididep, Ibiono, Akwa Ibom State and Federal College of Education(Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State.

Mamman said the ministry had concluded all administrative processes for their take-off for academic activities by 2024.

On teacher's improvement, he said the ministry had also revised the National Teacher Education Policy (NTEP) to chart the course for teacher education and development in the country.

He, therefore, said the draft document would be validated by stakeholders early in 2024 for implementation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB blames registration fee hike on cashless policy

JAMB blames registration fee hike on cashless policy

World's second malaria vaccine officially gets WHO pre-qualification

World's second malaria vaccine officially gets WHO pre-qualification

Senate confirms 11 Supreme Court Justices President Tinubu nominated

Senate confirms 11 Supreme Court Justices President Tinubu nominated

Tinubu approves school feeding project to get children back in classrooms

Tinubu approves school feeding project to get children back in classrooms

Tinubu heads to Lagos for holidays as Senate confirms 11 Justices

Tinubu heads to Lagos for holidays as Senate confirms 11 Justices

Governor Bago approves 7-day public holiday for Niger State workers

Governor Bago approves 7-day public holiday for Niger State workers

Remi Tinubu's pet project donates ₦100k each to 250 elderly people in Nasarawa

Remi Tinubu's pet project donates ₦100k each to 250 elderly people in Nasarawa

Supreme Court reserves judgment in Abba Yusuf's appeal over Kano election verdict

Supreme Court reserves judgment in Abba Yusuf's appeal over Kano election verdict

Pastor Kumuyi affirms traditional marriage values amidst global Development

Pastor Kumuyi affirms traditional marriage values amidst global Development

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

According to Cardoso, the apprehension surrounding Emefiele's policy end date triggered widespread hoarding, as many feared that the old notes would lose legal tender status.

Many are hoarding – CBN's Cardoso blames naira scarcity on Emefiele

Justice Ekaette Obot (PremiumTimes)

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

Proscribed leader of IPOV, Nnamdi Kanu flanked by his lawyers. [Channels TV]

Supreme Court to determine Nnamdi Kanu's fate Friday

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Oluremi Tinubu urges governors’ wives to complement President Tinubu’s agenda