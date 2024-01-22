Ireti Kingibe calls out Wike over insecurity in Abuja

Kingibe said there is a big disconnect between elected officials of the FCT and Wike, who is the first southerner to be appointed as the administrator of the capital territory since its creation.

Speaking on the rising spate of insecurity in Abuja on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Sunday, January 21, 2024, stressed the need for the FCT minister to collaborate with her and other elected officials representing the people of the FCT in the National Assembly.

“I must say part of the problem we are having, is there’s a big disconnect between the minister of the FCT and the elected officials. I’ll be specific The House of Reps member and myself. The truth of the matter is that the Minister is new to the territory. We are the ones who have historical knowledge of the whole area, and it is imperative that we work together.”

Kingibe said she has made several attempts to speak to Wike but the minister won’t return her calls or respond to her messages.

The lawmaker, who is currently in London, however, promised to bombard the FCT minister with letters when she returns to the country.

She noted that because she’s the highest elected official in the FCT, she is the one people bring their complaints, even though Wike is the one in charge of the security of the FCT.

She said, “I‘ve never met the minister except when he came for appropriation. I have reached out to him several times. The Minister for some reason thinks Senator Philip Aduda is still the senator of the FCT. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

“So since I have I was prepared that when I go back this time, I’m going to bombard the minister with letters since obviously, just talking to him on the phone and sending messages, I have WhatsApp messages, everything I’ve sent to him averaging one or two letters. I don’t get the response. I am the highest elected official in the FCT accountable to the people.”

She said she has also tried to speak with security agencies to know if they are properly funded and well-equipped.