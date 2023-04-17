Irate youths kill 1, set ablaze 64 houses, 3 motorcycles in Bauchi

This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, made available to Newsmen on Sunday in Bauchi.

He said this happened as a result of protest by some irate youths against the coronation of the head of Sang village in the area council.

“On Saturday April 15, 2023 at about 7 : 00 pm the Bauchi State Police Command received a distress call over an ongoing skirmish in Bogoro area of the State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the communal clash in Sang village of Bogoro LGA emanated from the coronation of the hamlet Head of Sang.

“Some irate youth with different functions protested against the coronation resulted in an attack on innocent citizens, as the irate youths set 64 houses, 3 motorcycles and Properties worth millions of Naira ablaze,” he said.

He added that one person, Apollos Danlami, 70 years, was killed in the incident while a certain Naemiya Bature, 65 years, and some other people were injured in the fracas.

The Spokesman said Police operatives comprising tactical teams, rapid response squad and operation restore peace swiftly responded to the distress call and their effort brought the situation under control.

“The area is relatively peaceful for now, and security measures have been reinforced in and around Bogoro LGA as the safety of the citizens remains the highest priority of the Command while a work round-the-clock to keep harm at bay,” Wakil said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aminu Alhassan, has directed the DPO Bogoro to commence a discrete investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to this turmoil.