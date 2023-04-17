The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Irate youths kill 1, set ablaze 64 houses, 3 motorcycles in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police said operatives swiftly responded to the distress call and their effort brought the situation under control.

Irate youths kill 1, set ablaze 64 houses, 3 motorcycles in Bauchi. [sundiatapost]
This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, made available to Newsmen on Sunday in Bauchi.

He said this happened as a result of protest by some irate youths against the coronation of the head of Sang village in the area council.

“On Saturday April 15, 2023 at about 7 : 00 pm the Bauchi State Police Command received a distress call over an ongoing skirmish in Bogoro area of the State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the communal clash in Sang village of Bogoro LGA emanated from the coronation of the hamlet Head of Sang.

“Some irate youth with different functions protested against the coronation resulted in an attack on innocent citizens, as the irate youths set 64 houses, 3 motorcycles and Properties worth millions of Naira ablaze,” he said.

He added that one person, Apollos Danlami, 70 years, was killed in the incident while a certain Naemiya Bature, 65 years, and some other people were injured in the fracas.

The Spokesman said Police operatives comprising tactical teams, rapid response squad and operation restore peace swiftly responded to the distress call and their effort brought the situation under control.

“The area is relatively peaceful for now, and security measures have been reinforced in and around Bogoro LGA as the safety of the citizens remains the highest priority of the Command while a work round-the-clock to keep harm at bay,” Wakil said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aminu Alhassan, has directed the DPO Bogoro to commence a discrete investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to this turmoil.

He stated that concerted efforts have been intensified in a bid to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full wrath of the law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

PDP wins supplementary elections in 2 Federal Constituencies in Rivers

NDLEA intercepts drug consignments in winter jackets, body lotion in Lagos

Irate youths kill 1, set ablaze 64 houses, 3 motorcycles in Bauchi

Ganduje begs for forgiveness, says ‘I’ve forgiven those who wrong me’

Osun APC holds special prayers, lecture for Tinubu, Oyetola

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

Buhari meets APC governors, EFCC boss, others in Makkah

PDP demands credibility from INEC over Adamawa governorship election

NDLEA arrests Lekki businessman over illicit cargo from US

Dillian Whyte reacts to Joe Joyce’s 6th-round TKO loss to Zhilei Zhang

Achraf Hakimi makes first public appearance amid rumours about his wealth transfer

Monte Carlo 2023: Rublev topples Rune to win his biggest career title

West Ham deny Arsenal three points to hand City huge incentive in title race

Erling Haaland magic equals Salah Premier League record

Fox outshines Curry as Kings shock Warriors to take Game 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

UK stops considering Nigerian health workers for recruitment (BusinessDay)

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)

Peak Milk apologises to Nigerian christians.

