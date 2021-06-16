Instagram has deleted the account of Adamu Garba, a Buhari supporter

Garba's account was taken off Instagram following reports from multiple users.

"My account was reported by some users and disabled by Instagram," Garba tells Peoples Gazette.

Garba has been under fire on Twitter for supporting President Buhari's decision to ban Twitter indefinitely.

Nigerians have been using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to circumvent the ban.

Garba has been inactive on Twitter after the president's ban, in an apparent show of support for the decision.

On Monday, June 14, some Twitter users noticed that Crowwe, a microblogging platform that mimics Twitter and which belongs to Garba, was no longer on Google's Play Store, prompting insinuations that it had been taken down by Google due to a plethora of bad reviews.

However, Garba, who filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Twitter's Jack Dorsey in the wake of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality in 2020, says Crowwe was taken down to fix a technical glitch and would be back up in the next couple of hours.

Garba's Instagram account currently displays the message: "User not found."