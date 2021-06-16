RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Instagram has deleted the account of Adamu Garba, a Buhari supporter

Authors:

Jude Egbas

He left Twitter, his app was taken down from Google's Play Store and now his Instagram account is no more.

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)
Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post) Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post) Pulse Nigeria

Instagram has yanked off the official account of Adamu Garba, a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, just hours after his Crowwe app disappeared from Google's Play Store.

Recommended articles

Garba's account was taken off Instagram following reports from multiple users.

"My account was reported by some users and disabled by Instagram," Garba tells Peoples Gazette.

Garba has been under fire on Twitter for supporting President Buhari's decision to ban Twitter indefinitely.

Nigerians have been using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to circumvent the ban.

Garba has been inactive on Twitter after the president's ban, in an apparent show of support for the decision.

On Monday, June 14, some Twitter users noticed that Crowwe, a microblogging platform that mimics Twitter and which belongs to Garba, was no longer on Google's Play Store, prompting insinuations that it had been taken down by Google due to a plethora of bad reviews.

However, Garba, who filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Twitter's Jack Dorsey in the wake of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality in 2020, says Crowwe was taken down to fix a technical glitch and would be back up in the next couple of hours.

Garba's Instagram account currently displays the message: "User not found."

Garba is a former presidential aspirant and current Chief Executive Officer of IPI Group. He is a chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Sule threatens striking Nasarawa workers with 'no-work-no-pay' policy

Instagram has deleted the account of Adamu Garba, a Buhari supporter

COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 new infections, zero death

Vice President Osinbajo was a traffic reporter on live radio this week

Memorial services of late televangelist founder T.B Joshua to kick off on July 5

NCC begins review of telecoms license structure

FG remains committed to lifting Nigerians out of poverty

Africa's COVID-19 cases exceed 5 million, says WHO

Uzodimma introduces Insurance policy for police officers in Imo