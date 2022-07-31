RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Insecurity: Yahaya Bello orders suspension of traditional ruler, queries LG Chairman

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has ordered the immediate suspension of the Ohi of Eganyi and Chairman, Ajaokuta Traditional Area Council, Alhaji Musa Achuja.

Bello’s directives followed an investigation that led to the traditional ruler’s arrest and detention by security agencies.

This is contained in a statement by Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Mohammed on Sunday.

Bello’s directive is contained in a letter to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Bello in the letter, also directed that the Chairman of Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state, Mr Mustapha Aka’aba be queried over the breach and should reply within 24 hours.

The governor’s directive against the affected persons was in connection with the recent security breach in the area, which led to the untimely deaths of some security personnel on their legitimate engagements of maintaining law and orders.

The governor strongly warned other traditional rulers across the state who might have connection in one way or the other with criminal elements in their domains to desist forthwith.

Bello reiterated that his administration would deal ruthlessly with anybody who romanced with criminal elements no matter how highly placed they were.

The governor also directed that all unofficial movements of the local government council chairmen out of their territory and other journeys without due process were hereby restricted

The governor warned that no amount of connivance with criminals would deter him from his fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and property of residents of the state.

