RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Insecurity: Nigeria must never succumb to doomsday predictions – Lai Mohammed

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has assured Nigerians that “in spite the security challenges we are facing now, Nigeria is in safe hands’’.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [DW]
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [DW] Pulse Nigeria

The minister gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja when the traditional ruler of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti paid him a courtesy visit.

Recommended articles

“We must never succumb to the apocalyptic or doomsday predictions about our country because they won’t come to pass.

“It is also important for our leaders at all levels to give the people message of hope instead of making comments that can only aggravate tension,’’ he said.

Mohammed specifically appealed to traditional rulers in the country to work with their state governments to ensure peace and security.

“Traditional rulers are indispensable to the maintenance of peace and security in their domain.

“That is why they cannot and must not be ignored, as we seek to restore peace and security across the country,’’ he said.

The minister told the traditional ruler, who came to seek partnership on tourism development in his domain, that there could be no successful tourism without security.

He promised to put Esa Cave and “Okuta Abanijorin’’, two natural tourist sites in Iyin-Ekiti, on the national and global map to attract tourists.

On his part, Oba Ajakaiye assured the minister of his passion and commitment to the peaceful co-existence of the country.

He also stressed that tapping the natural tourist sites in his domain would boost the economy of the town, Ekiti state and the country at large.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Senate receives constitutional amendment proposal to create Sharia courts in South West

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with