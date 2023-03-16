ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC starts distribution of election materials in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

Udoh-Tom appealed to political parties and their candidates to work towards achieving peaceful election in the state.

Guber polls: INEC begins distribution of election materials. [Punch]
Guber polls: INEC begins distribution of election materials. [Punch]

Recommended articles

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom, said in Asaba that the Commission started distribution from the six riverine local government areas of the state.

“We are here in the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Asaba, for the purpose of distributing the sensitive and non-sensitive election materials for the Governorship and House of Assembly election that is taking place on March 18.

”Though the election was earlier shifted because of some logistics challenges and the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) which was concluded on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are here today to take delivery of the materials to the various LGAs of the state, starting with the riverine areas, like Bomadi, Burutu, Patani, Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West,” he said.

Udoh-Tom appealed to political parties and their candidates to work towards achieving peaceful election in the state.

"I want to appeal to political parties in the state and those contesting to ensure peaceful election where everyone would be allowed to cast his or her vote without violence, bitterness and rancour.

"Every person that is going to win this election is from Delta. He or she is not a foreigner.

"Therefore being an indigene of the state, we should give them all encouragement that would ensure free, fair and credible election.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As INEC, we know what is expected of us to go out on election day. Sometime, we meet hostile communities and this always make work difficult for us.

"We appeal that everybody should sheath their swords and go out for peaceful election where the winner will be happy and the loser will embrace the winner,” he said.

Udoh-Tom also said that 18 political parties had fielded candidates for the Governorship election and 322 candidates for the Houses of Assembly election.

On his part, the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council in Delta, Emeka Bidokwu, said political parties confirmed that the materials were complete and intact before the commencement of the distribution.

“We have confirmed that the materials are complete and intact. The various political parties are all represented here.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The REC will sign all the results sheets going out and the Electoral Officers will also sign the result sheets from the field in order to avoid fake results sheets.

”This is grassroots election and we have done our best to ensure there is peace in the state,” he said. (NAN)

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kalu alarms attacks on his personality amid bid for Senate Presidency

Kalu alarms attacks on his personality amid bid for Senate Presidency

Unsung Heroines: The brave women who contributed to Nigeria's development

Unsung Heroines: The brave women who contributed to Nigeria's development

INEC starts distribution of election materials in Delta

INEC starts distribution of election materials in Delta

INEC denies removing Igbo, south-south names from election duties in Lagos

INEC denies removing Igbo, south-south names from election duties in Lagos

Peterside cautions against premature congratulation of president-elect Tinubu

Peterside cautions against premature congratulation of president-elect Tinubu

Jandor's wife makes promises to people with disabilities in Lagos

Jandor's wife makes promises to people with disabilities in Lagos

FG to investigate death of Nigerian citizen in Ethiopian prison

FG to investigate death of Nigerian citizen in Ethiopian prison

Nigeria drops from 6th to 8th most terrorised country in the world

Nigeria drops from 6th to 8th most terrorised country in the world

INEC denies appointing former Lagos Commissioner as head of ICT

INEC denies appointing former Lagos Commissioner as head of ICT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration

Yakub Mahmood

We will ask Obidients to occupy your offices nationwide - LP warns INEC

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections. (Daily Trust)

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections