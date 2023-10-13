ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC set for Nov guber election in 4,720 polling units in Imo - Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

The official added that INEC will organise mock accreditation in 9 polling units, across 9 LG in Imo’s 3 senatorial districts on Saturday using BVAS.

INEC-materials (Vanguard)
INEC-materials (Vanguard)

Recommended articles

Election will not hold in the remaining 38 polling units where INEC recorded zero registered voters, the Supervising National Electoral Commissioner in Imo, Ken Ukeagu, has said. He made the declaration at the presentation of the official voter register to political parties on Thursday in Owerri.

Ukeagu said 17 political parties would field candidates at the election.

The total number of registered voters for the election in Imo is 2,419,922 comprising of 1,199,263 males and 1,220,659 females.

ADVERTISEMENT

“INEC has cleared nine hurdles out of the 13 hurdles for clearing for the governorship elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa slated for the same day.

“The publication of the official register of voters is the 10th hurdle and that is what we did on Thursday.

“The three remaining issues are the publication of Notice of Poll, the declaration of last day for campaigns by political parties and the conduct of the election itself,’’ Ukeagu noted.

He explained that the publication of the official register of voters for the governorship election was in compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act (2022).

We are also making progress in critical areas of preparation for the election including the provision of sensitive and non-sensitive materials and the recruitment of ad-hoc staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are equally making progress in planning for the movement of personnel and materials for the election,’’ he added.

Ukeagu said INEC would organise mock accreditation in nine polling units spread across nine local government and registration areas in Imo’s three senatorial districts on Saturday using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), he added.

“The exercise will enable INEC to test run the functionality of the BVAs and accreditation process as part of preparation for the governorship election,’’ he explained.

Ukeagu assured Imo people that INEC had concluded arrangements to conduct free, fair, credible and inclusive governorship election.

Political parties, candidates and their supporters are cautioned to shun violence, voter intimidation and any form of malpractice during the election,” he charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo, Prof. Sylvia Agu, said the publication of the official register of voters was a pivotal aspect of the election.

“As we proceed with the activities ahead of the elections, let us remember that democracy thrives when all stakeholders work together in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect,’’ Agu admonished.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No casualty was recorded in Ijora tanker explosion - Lagos Fire Service

No casualty was recorded in Ijora tanker explosion - Lagos Fire Service

Anambra Govt seeks fresh intervention from NEMA to tackle flood

Anambra Govt seeks fresh intervention from NEMA to tackle flood

Southeast has fallen into APC hands - Akpabio speaks on Ifeanyi Ubah defection

Southeast has fallen into APC hands - Akpabio speaks on Ifeanyi Ubah defection

INEC set for Nov guber election in 4,720 polling units in Imo - Official

INEC set for Nov guber election in 4,720 polling units in Imo - Official

APC will record overwhelming victory in Kogi guber poll - Gov Yahaya Bello

APC will record overwhelming victory in Kogi guber poll - Gov Yahaya Bello

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze, thunderstorm from Friday

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze, thunderstorm from Friday

11 vehicles burnt as fuel tanker bursts into flames in Lagos

11 vehicles burnt as fuel tanker bursts into flames in Lagos

EKEDC vows to refund customers for meter payments

EKEDC vows to refund customers for meter payments

Navy intercepts boat laden with contraband

Navy intercepts boat laden with contraband

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukayode, the new EFCC Chairman