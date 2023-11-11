INEC reacts as forged result sheets of Kogi election surface on Twitter

The sheet showed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 200 out of the 207 votes cast at the polling unit.

Calling the attention of the electoral umpire to the sheet, YIAGA Africa, a non-profit organization promoting participatory democracy, human rights and civic participation asked INEC to investigate the issue to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing governorship election in Kogi State.

ADVERTISEMENT

YIAGA Africa also reported another case of pre-filled results sheet discovered at PU 020, Eika/Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi state to the commission.

The second forged sheet showed that the APC secured 532 votes at the polling unit.

In a swift reaction, the commission in a post via its Twitter handle said its officials in the state have started looking into the matter.

INEC said, “Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State. The Commission views this situation seriously. Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly.”

ADVERTISEMENT