ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC reacts as forged result sheets of Kogi election surface on Twitter

Bayo Wahab

One of the forged sheets showed that the APC purportedly secured 532 votes while other parties recorded zero votes.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

Recommended articles

The sheet showed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 200 out of the 207 votes cast at the polling unit.

Calling the attention of the electoral umpire to the sheet, YIAGA Africa, a non-profit organization promoting participatory democracy, human rights and civic participation asked INEC to investigate the issue to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing governorship election in Kogi State.

ADVERTISEMENT

YIAGA Africa also reported another case of pre-filled results sheet discovered at PU 020, Eika/Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi state to the commission.

The second forged sheet showed that the APC secured 532 votes at the polling unit.

In a swift reaction, the commission in a post via its Twitter handle said its officials in the state have started looking into the matter.

INEC said, “Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State. The Commission views this situation seriously. Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress is the ruling party in Kogi State.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP Gov candidate confident of victory despite ballot box snatching incidents in Imo

PDP Gov candidate confident of victory despite ballot box snatching incidents in Imo

SDP candidate Ajaka confident of victory in Kogi guber poll

SDP candidate Ajaka confident of victory in Kogi guber poll

Security operatives foil attempt to abduct INEC officials, materials in Imo

Security operatives foil attempt to abduct INEC officials, materials in Imo

Bayelsa Gov Diri commends INEC for seamless process after voting

Bayelsa Gov Diri commends INEC for seamless process after voting

Voter apathy, absence of election materials threaten Imo governorship poll

Voter apathy, absence of election materials threaten Imo governorship poll

Bello, Ododo applaud INEC, security personnel’s conduct at guber election

Bello, Ododo applaud INEC, security personnel’s conduct at guber election

INEC reacts as forged result sheets of Kogi election surface on Twitter

INEC reacts as forged result sheets of Kogi election surface on Twitter

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah

President Bola Tinubu

Buhari: North lost right to complain over Tinubu's appointments - Northern Forum

Nigerian police

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling