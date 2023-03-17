INEC denies awarding election materials contract to APC guber candidate

The commission said this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Thursday.

Okoye also said that the name of Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed was not listed as one of the Directors of the company.

Okoye said INEC attention had been drawn to a news report that the Commission awarded a contract for the printing of sensitive election materials to Ahmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was alleged in the report that she owns Binani Printing Press Limited.

“Procurements in the Commission go through open competitive bidding and Binani Printing Press Limited was one of the security printing companies that applied to print security documents for the Commission.

“After inspecting the company’s facility and carrying out due diligence at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the Commission was satisfied that they are qualified printers with the requisite technical capacity, security consciousness and expertise in printing security documents.

“However, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed was not listed as one of the Directors of Binani Printing Press Limited.”

Okoye said that INEC decided to print all the security documents for the 2023 general election in the country to help Nigerian printers and assist in growing the national economy.

ADVERTISEMENT