ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: INEC declares Douye Diri winner of Bayelsa governorship election

Bayo Wahab

Douye Diri has been declared winner of the Saturday governorship poll in Bayelsa State.

Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [@govdouyediri]
Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [@govdouyediri]

Recommended articles

The Returning Officer, Prof Faruq Kuta announced Diri winner of the poll at the collation centre of the election on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Diri secured 175,196 to defeat his closest rival, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress

Details later....

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NACCIMA says adequate attention to MSMEs will reduce poverty in the country

NACCIMA says adequate attention to MSMEs will reduce poverty in the country

BREAKING: INEC declares Douye Diri winner of Bayelsa governorship election

BREAKING: INEC declares Douye Diri winner of Bayelsa governorship election

INEC finally concludes collation of results in Bayelsa

INEC finally concludes collation of results in Bayelsa

Federal government lays foundation for 57 housing units for civil servants

Federal government lays foundation for 57 housing units for civil servants

FG promises to provide 80,000 houses in 8 years to bridge housing deficit in Nigeria

FG promises to provide 80,000 houses in 8 years to bridge housing deficit in Nigeria

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances

Lagos council boss to set up computer units in 16 primary schools

Lagos council boss to set up computer units in 16 primary schools

INEC adjourns ongoing collation of results in Bayelsa

INEC adjourns ongoing collation of results in Bayelsa

WAEC transitions to computer-based WASSCE for private candidates in 2024

WAEC transitions to computer-based WASSCE for private candidates in 2024

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

We’re building roads to enhance trade, commerce in Abia - Governor Otti

Photo-storytelling [Faculty Focus]

Stakeholders urge Govt to adopt photo-storytelling to stop menace of fake news

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso [Channels TV]

Cardoso says CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability

President Bola Tinubu and Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

Avoid Buhari's mistakes – Northern youths tell Tinubu