INEC asks police to prosecute Yunusa-Ari for‘unwholesome behaviour’ in Adamawa poll

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Adamawa State illegally declared Binani, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the April 15 supplementary election in the state.

Yunusa-Ari made the declaration while the results of the election were still being collated.

The development prompted INEC to suspend the commissioner and also declared his declaration invalid.

At the end of its closed-door meeting involving all National Commissioners on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, the electoral umpire in a statement asked the police to investigate and prosecute Yunusa-Ari.

The electoral body also said that the suspended collation process of results in Adamawa would resume at a time to be determined by the state’s returning officer, Mele Lamido.

The statement reads: “At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to:

“Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.